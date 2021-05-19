Demi Lovato Changes Their Pronouns

(Newser) – Singer Demi Lovato made a big announcement Wednesday, revealing they are non-binary and are changing their pronouns to they/them. In a tweet, they said they'd been "living for those on the other side of the cameras." But "over the past year and a half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary," the 28-year-old added in a video posted online, per CNN. "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression, and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering."

The announcement coincides with Lovato's new podcast, 4D with Demi Lovato. Lovato said they would use the first episode to share more about their experience with gender identity. "I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson," they added. Back in March, Lovato told Entertainment Weekly that they had broken off their engagement with actor Max Ehrich because they were "just too queer" and "too gay to marry a man right now." "I really had myself fooled, because it was the safe and expected thing," she added of the engagement. "It looks like stability, but it doesn't mean that it is." (Lovato joins a growing group, including singer Sam Smith.)