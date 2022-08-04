Her Fries Were Cold. Her Son Allegedly Shot McDonald's Worker Over It

(Newser) – A 23-year-old McDonald's employee is in critical condition after he was shot in what witnesses say was a dispute stemming from an order of fries. Sources tell CBS2 a female customer approached the victim, Matthew Webb, to complain about the fries being cold, and that the dispute somehow moved outside the Brooklyn fast food restaurant. The woman was apparently on a video call with her son, 20-year-old Michael Morgan, who either overheard the dispute and decided to come intervene, or was called by his mother to the scene. (Reports vary.) When he arrived, Morgan allegedly shot Webb in the neck.

The New York Daily News reports Webb is "fighting for his life" in a hospital, and Morgan has been arrested, with charges pending. No charges were immediately filed against his mother, with whom he lives at a residence about four blocks from the McDonald's. This is just the latest in a series of attacks on food workers—a delivery person was killed in April in a dispute involving duck sauce—and some fast food employees who spoke to CBS2 say they are apprehensive about working in this environment, especially at night. (A woman upset about the wait time shot into a Burger King drive-thru window.)