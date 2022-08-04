After Devastating Loss, 'Joy' for Teigen and Legend

They're expecting baby No. 3
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 4, 2022 12:33 AM CDT
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend Expecting Baby No. 3
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas.   (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – Nearly two years after a devastating pregnancy loss at 20 weeks, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting another baby. The couple has been open about their fertility journey as well as the loss of the son they planned to name Jack in 2020. "1 billion shots later ... we have another on the way," Teigen posted on Instagram alongside a photo of her bump. "Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing."

She adds, "the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again." The supermodel and the singer wed in 2013 and they have a 6-year-old daughter, Luna, and a 4-year-old son, Miles, NBC News reports. Teigen had announced on social media in February that they were starting IVF again. "I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,' she said at the time. It's not clear when the baby is due.

(Read more Chrissy Teigen stories.)

