New Breonna Taylor Charges Involve Secret Garage Meeting

(Newser) – The botched police raid that resulted in the death of Breonna Taylor has led to federal charges against four current and former Louisville officers. "Breonna Taylor should still be alive," Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday in announcing the charges, per the AP. Three of those charged—former detective Joshua Jaynes, current Sgt. Kyle Meany, and current officer Kelly Goodlett—are accused of falsifying information to obtain the search warrant that led to the 2020 raid, reports the Louisville Courier Journal. Jaynes was fired in January 2021 for lying on the search warrant; the Louisville Metro Police Department said Chief Erika Shields is initiating termination proceedings against Meany and Goodlett in the wake of the DOJ's indictments. More:

Garland said the three were aware there was not probable cause for a search warrant and that the information they submitted in the affidavit to obtain it "contained false and misleading information and that it omitted material information."

Garland repeated details that emerged at the time of Jaynes' firing: that Jaynes said he had verified through a US Postal Inspector that packages were being delivered to Taylor's apartment in the name of her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, a suspected drug trafficker. The info had actually come from Shively Police, not the postal inspector, and the Shively police said postal inspectors had said the opposite: that no packages were delivered.