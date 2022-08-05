Kim Kardashian Criticized for 'Weird' Bone Density Boast

(Newser) – With its obsession with things like "cankles," the fashion industry has sometimes been accused of trying to find new body parts for women to feel bad about. This week, Kim Kardashian may have stepped it up a notch by boasting about her bone density. In one of her Instagram Stories, the influencer posted the results of a body composition report from the mobile scanning device BodyScan, including body fat and bone density, Vanity Fair reports. "YOU HEAR THAT?!?!!! MY BONES ARE STRONGER THAN 93-97% OF PEOPLE," she wrote.

Kardashian, who was accused of setting a terrible example and "perpetuating eating disorders" earlier this year with drastic weight loss to fit into a dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe for the Met Gala, faced backlash on social media, reports BuzzFeed. "Literally bragging about having stronger bones than people!" one commenter wrote. "I'm a known Kim apologist, but this is too weird." Others criticized her for sharing figures like her exact percentage of body fat, potentially setting an unrealistic example for impressionable followers.

In the Instagram Story, Kardashian filmed a practitioner saying her "1.3 Z-score," which measures bone density, puts her "in the 93 to 97 percentile" on the table. "So that means your bones are stronger than 93% of the population based on your age, gender, and ethnicity," he said. BuzzFeed notes that the practitioner apparently misspoke: According to the table displayed in Kardashian's post, a 1.3 Z score puts her in the 69 to 93 percentile. (Read more Kim Kardashian stories.)