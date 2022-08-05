Gunman Kills 1, Injures 2 at Vegas' Mirage

Shooter remains at large
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 5, 2022 6:36 AM CDT
3 Shot Inside Las Vegas' Mirage
Metropolitan police are stationed outside The Mirage in response to a fatal shooting in the hotel-casino on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas.   (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

(Newser) – A man shot three people, killing one, inside the Mirage Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip before escaping Thursday, accordion to police. Officers responded to a room on the 8th floor within a minute of receiving a 911 call around 8:30pm local time, CNN reports. A man was pronounced dead inside the room while two women were taken to the hospital in critical condition. "There was an altercation that happened in the room between four individuals we believe all known to each other," Capt. Dori Koren said at an overnight briefing, per KVVU. "During that altercation, the one individual shot the three other individuals."

Footage showed a security guard keeping people from leaving or entering the hotel as police responded, per Fox News. Police later said the shooter remained at large following the "isolated event." "He is a black male adult, a little heavier set," Koren said, adding police were confident the case would be solved. (Read more Las Vegas stories.)

