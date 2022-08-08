Roger Stone Asks People to Donate to Alex Jones

Trump ally made the call after punitive damages verdict came out
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 8, 2022 12:30 AM CDT
Roger Stone Urges Supporters to Donate to Alex Jones
In this Aug 3, 2022 file photo, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones attempts to answer questions about his emails during trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin.   (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool, File)

(Newser) – Roger Stone is calling for supporters to send donations to Alex Jones after the Infowars host was ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. Jones was also hit with a verdict of $4.1 million in compensatory damages to be paid to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, and he's expected to owe more than $1.5 million in fines as well. In an appearance on Jones' radio show, Infowars, Stone said, "Alex Jones is a good and decent man. He is a God-fearing Christian, he's done more for this movement than perhaps anyone you could possibly name, and right now he needs our support." The video was shared on Twitter.

Stone, a conservative political consultant and big Donald Trump ally, has appeared on Infowars "many" times, Newsweek reports, and is said to have arranged for Jones to interview Trump in 2015. Jones' cellphone reportedly contained "intimate" text messages between him and Stone, according to a lawyer for the Sandy Hook families. Jones has claimed the damages verdict will "sink" Infowars, a claim many people doubt based on the show's reported income. Stone suggested, per Insider, that supporters go to the Infowars store and either buy something or simply make a contribution. (Read more Roger Stone stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X