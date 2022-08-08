Roger Stone Asks People to Donate to Alex Jones

(Newser) – Roger Stone is calling for supporters to send donations to Alex Jones after the Infowars host was ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. Jones was also hit with a verdict of $4.1 million in compensatory damages to be paid to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents of 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, and he's expected to owe more than $1.5 million in fines as well. In an appearance on Jones' radio show, Infowars, Stone said, "Alex Jones is a good and decent man. He is a God-fearing Christian, he's done more for this movement than perhaps anyone you could possibly name, and right now he needs our support." The video was shared on Twitter.

Stone, a conservative political consultant and big Donald Trump ally, has appeared on Infowars "many" times, Newsweek reports, and is said to have arranged for Jones to interview Trump in 2015. Jones' cellphone reportedly contained "intimate" text messages between him and Stone, according to a lawyer for the Sandy Hook families. Jones has claimed the damages verdict will "sink" Infowars, a claim many people doubt based on the show's reported income. Stone suggested, per Insider, that supporters go to the Infowars store and either buy something or simply make a contribution.