Son Charged With Murdering His Punk Pioneer Father

(Newser) – Gord Lewis, guitarist for pioneering Canadian punk band Teenage Head, was found dead Sunday—and his son has been arrested in the case. Jonathan Lewis, 41, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lewis, 65, the CBC reports. The band, which formed in the 1970s, said in a statement it is "heartbroken." A local music promoter calls Lewis a "legend" on the Canadian music scene, and Lewis' brother describes the musician as "gentle, artistic, musically inspirational, loving and loyal."

A police rep says Jonathan Lewis sent multiple emails to news outlets stating that his father was dead, and that based on those emails, police went to the Hamilton apartment where Lewis was found dead. They said it appeared Lewis and his son had been living together in the apartment and that Lewis appeared to have been dead for two or three days before he was found. Lewis had injuries "consistent with foul play," police say, per the Hamilton Spectator. No other suspects are being searched for.

A music publicist says Lewis was one of Canada's "original punks." "They were one of, probably not just Hamilton's most important bands, but has to be up there in terms of the all-time greats for Ontario and Canada for sure," he said. "We're so apt to talk about the punk scene with the Ramones in the US or the Sex Pistols in the UK, kind of forgetting we had a pretty vibrant one here."