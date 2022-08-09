Arrest Made in Albuquerque Muslim Murders

(Newser) – Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico say they have detained the primary suspect in a series of murders of Muslm men. Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina announced the arrest Tuesday, two days after police asked for the public's help in finding a vehicle linked to the four shootings, the Albuquerque Journal reports. "We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque," Medina tweeted. "The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders."

One Muslim man was killed in the city in November and the other three were killed within the space of 10 days. The most recent victim was 25-year-old Naeem Hussain, who was fatally shot Friday night. The killings have stunned and horrified the Muslim community in the state and others nationwide, the AP reports. "We are just completely shocked and still trying to comprehend and understand what happened, how and why,” says Aneela Abad, general secretary at the Islamic Center of New Mexico. Abad says some people have started avoiding going out unless "absolutely necessary."

Before Tuesday's arrest, police had largely remained quiet on possible motives for the murders and on why they believed one individual was responsible for all four killings, the New York Times reports "While we won’t go into why we think that, there’s one strong commonality in all of our victims: their race and religion,” Kyle Hartsock, deputy commander of the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division, said in a statement. "We want the public’s help in identifying this cowardly individual."