Coca-Cola Says New Flavor Tastes Like Dreams

(Newser) – Coca-Cola says its new limited-edition drink tastes like dreams—and it's not talking about dreams where you're drinking a regular Coke. According to Coca-Cola, the new Dreamworld flavor "bottles up the technicolor tastes and surrealism of the subconscious with an invitation to savor the magic of everyday moments and dream with open eyes," per Eater. Katie Teague at CNET says it has a "fruity candy smell—like Skittles mixed with Coca-Cola," but it tastes more like citrus.

The flavor, which will be released in the US and Canada on Aug. 15, is the fourth drink from the Coca-Cola Creations project, which "focuses on limited-time items with a digital component," per CNN. Earlier this year it released Starlight, which it said had the "ever-cool, indulgent flavor of space," and Byte, which an exec said "makes the intangible taste of the pixel tangible," along with a flavor created in collaboration with DJ and electronic music producer Marshmello, who described it as a "vibey blend" of his favorite flavors. As with other Creations flavors, Dreamworld comes with an online component: A QR code on bottles and cans unlocks an augmented reality music experienc. (Read more Coca-Cola stories.)