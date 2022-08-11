Trump Retains Georgia's #BillionDollarLawyer

(Newser) – With a Georgia grand jury investigating accusations of election interference in the 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump has hired a defense lawyer to the stars to represent him there—one who's been publicly critical of his new client. Drew Findling, who uses the hashtag #BillionDollarLawyer on Twitter, has represented rappers Cardi B and Gucci Mane, as well as former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal and singer Faith Evans. Findling has accused Trump of racism in posts, including a 2018 tweet that referred to him as "the racist architect of fraudulent Trump University," the New York Times reports.

Findling is well-regarded in legal circles, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and has represented political defendants as well. "Drew is a spectacular attorney and the former president could not have chosen better," said Bruce Morris, a fellow Atlanta lawyer. Findling is a former president of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers. Trump hired a second Atlanta lawyer, Jennifer Little, at the same time. Little and Findling declined to comment on their hiring, per the Journal-Constitution.

Norm Eisen agreed about Findling's ability. Eisen, who was general counsel to House Democrats during Trump’s first impeachment trial, cowrote a Brookings Institution report on the case the Fulton County grand jury is working on. "He has a reputation as an outstanding lawyer, and Donald Trump is going to need one because the evidence of possible criminal misconduct against him in Georgia is powerful," Eisen said. He also pointed out that Trump's lawyers sometimes have trouble receiving their pay from the former president and have faced inquiries themselves after working for him. "So considering the combination of dealing with the powerful evidence of criminality, Trump’s past record of payment difficulties and the toxic dangers of being Trump’s lawyer, this is a retention from hell,” Eisen said. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)