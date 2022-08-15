'Spider-Man' Has Had It With Social Media

(Newser) – Even superheroes get anxious from social media. Just ask Spider-Man star Tom Holland, who announced over the weekend that he's been taking a break from social media to protect his mental health. Elle notes that the 26-year-old UK actor has deleted his Instagram in the past, but this time he's speaking more about it. "I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online and ultimately it's very detrimental to my mental state," he said in a three-minute video he uploaded to Instagram Saturday, his first post since July 1. "So I decided to take a step back." He added, "I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," per Entertainment Weekly.

Holland, who noted he's been immersed in the acting industry for "13, 14 years," then went on to promote Stem4, a charity that supports teen mental health, and the Brothers Trust, an organization founded by his parents to raise funds for other charities. "I'd like to take a moment to shine a light on their fantastic work," Holland wrote regarding Stem4. "Please take the time to watch my video, and should you feel inclined to share it with anyone who it may resonate with—it would be greatly appreciated." He then said that now, "I'm gonna disappear from Instagram again." (Read more Tom Holland stories.)