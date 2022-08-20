Actor Charged After Fan Event

(Newser) – Gary Busey faces several sexual misconduct counts after attending a fan event last weekend in New Jersey. Police said Saturday that they were called to Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, a suburb of Philadelphia, where the actor was appearing at the Monster-Mania Convention, Variety reports. Busey, 78, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and one count of harassment, per WGHP. Police released no other details of the case but said they're still investigating.

Busey, who has appeared at the horror-themed event in the past, was scheduled to be in the convention's autograph room over the weekend with actors including Tom Skerritt and Veronica Cartwright. Busey's representatives could not be reached immediately for comment, per Variety. Social media posts include photos of the actor, who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in the Buddy Holly Story, posing with convention attendees. (Read more Gary Busey stories.)