Video Captures Superyacht's Last Moments

(Newser) – A 129-foot superyacht valued at $7.8 million has joined countless other shipwrecks at the bottom of the Mediterranean—and video released by Italy's coast guard shows its final moments. The video shows the MY Saga struggling against waves in the Ionian Sea, which lies between Italy and Greece, before capsizing and sinking, the Washington Post reports. The superyacht sank around nine miles away from the port of Catanzaro on Italy's Calabrian coast Sunday it had been traveling to Sicily from Gallipoli in southeast Italy.

Authorities said the superyacht reported a problem after it began its journey Saturday evening and five people—four passengers and a crew member—were rescued by a patrol boat. The remaining four crew members, including the captain, boarded a tugboat the next day. The tugboat began towing the yacht toward the coast but it abandoned the yacht and it sank after the weather turned rough and it began listing, according to Italy's ANSA news agency.

It's not clear who owned the 15-year-old superyacht. Rory Jackson, head of superyachts at VesselsValue, tells Bloomberg that superyacht sinkings are rare—and would be even rarer if all safety procedures were followed properly. "There will now be a period of investigation to ascertain exactly what occurred and why," he says. "We can all be thankful that the crew escaped unharmed."