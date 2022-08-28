3 Dutch Special Forces Troops Shot Outside Indianapolis Hotel

(Newser) – Three Dutch soldiers in the US for training were shot Saturday outside their hotel in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday, and two of them were critically wounded. The men were shot about 3:30am in the city's entertainment district, after a conflict with others, outside the hotel where they were staying on a day off, WXIN reports. "It is not something that occurred inside the hotel," police Maj. Joshua Gisi said. "It was a previous altercation, we believe, at another location." All three were hospitalized, per the Indianapolis Star.

The Defense Department identified the men as members of the Netherlands' Commando Corps, a special Army unit. They were undergoing training in southern Indiana, at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, which also trains troops from other NATO allies. White House and Defense Department officials are involved in the investigation, said US Rep. Andre Carson. No arrests have been made, per the Guardian, and police said they have no suspects.