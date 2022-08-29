Ozzy Osbourne: Here's Why I'm Moving Back to the UK

(Newser) – After more than 20 years in Los Angeles, Ozzy Osbourne says it's time to go home. The 73-year-old rocker and his wife, Sharon, are planning to move to the UK early next year and have put their $18 million LA mansion up for sale. Sharon tells the Observer that the move is because America has changed "drastically" and is not connected to Ozzy's health issues. "It isn’t the United States of America at all. Nothing’s united about it," she says. "It’s a very weird place to live right now." Ozzy adds, "Everything's f---ing ridiculous there."

"I’m fed up with people getting killed every day," he says. "God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert." Ozzy, who grew up in Birmingham, England, recently returned to his hometown for a surprise appearance at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony. He says it was the first time he's performed live in three or four years, and it's given him "a bit of hope" that he could tour again. A farewell tour planned for 2019 was rescheduled after he was injured in a fall at his home and was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease—and it was put on hold indefinitely after the pandemic hit.

Ozzy will now be closer to former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, and he hopes to possibly record an album with him in a studio he is building on his Buckinghamshire estate, Rolling Stone reports. Ozzy, who says he's been sober for nine years, has a new solo album, Patient Number 9, coming out next month and he says he'll give the "best shot" he can to go on tour. "You have not seen the end of Ozzy Osbourne, I promise you," he tells the Observer. "If I have to go up there and die on the first song, I’ll still be back the next day.” (Read more Ozzy Osbourne stories.)