Man Goes on Apparently Random Shooting Spree in Detroit, Killing 3

(Newser) – Over a 2 1/2-hour period in Detroit Sunday morning, a man appeared to fire randomly at people, hitting four victims—three of whom were killed. Police came to the conclusion the shootings were random because there was no link connecting any of the victims, the Detroit News reports. By Sunday night, and after an hourslong manhunt assisted by multiple agencies including the Department of Homeland Security, Detroit police had a suspect in custody. He was arrested without incident at a site near the shootings, Fox 2 Detroit reports. "With the help of critical information from the community and strong support from the FBI, ATF and Michigan State Police, Detroit police officers took the suspect into custody today without incident," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement.

Police believe the suspect has no vehicle or transportation and committed the crimes on foot. The first victim, a 40-year-old woman, was found around 4:45am at an intersection in the city; while at the scene, a man told police another victim was nearby, this one a 28-year-old male. Both died. Then at 6:50am, the body of another woman, who had been waiting for a bus, was found. The final victim was a man shot around 7:10am who police said was in serious condition. He had spotted the suspect peering into vehicles and told him to stop when the man shot him, police say.