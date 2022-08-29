Man With AR-15 Kills 2 in Oregon Supermarket

(Newser) – A person entered a grocery store in Bend, Oregon, Sunday evening and fatally shot two people, authorities said. The person believed to be the shooter was found dead inside the Safeway store, Bend Police said in a statement. Authorities said police responded to multiple 911 calls at the Forum Shopping Center in the central Oregon city at about 7:04pm, the AP reports. Police said at least one shooter was firing shots in the parking lot, entered the Safeway and fatally shot one person inside the entrance. The shooter continued firing inside the store, fatally shooting another person.

According to the Bend Bulletin, the shooter used an assault-style rifle and "spray[ed] gunfire down every aisle" of the grocery store. Police found the suspected shooter deceased inside the Safeway. Authorities said it did not appear police fired any shots. An AR-15 was found inside the supermarket, KTVZ reports. "We heard I don’t know how many shots out front—six or seven," says a dad who was shopping with his four children at the time. "I immediately turned to my children and said, ‘Run!’ People were screaming. … it was a horrifying experience." He made it out with three of his kids to find his wife, who had remained in the car, had driven up to the exit doors to collect them when she saw what was going on. He went back inside and found the fourth child.