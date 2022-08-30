Attempted Kidnapping of Girl, 6, Caught on Video

(Newser) – A terrifying incident in Ohio was caught on a home security camera last Tuesday, when a man walking down a residential street in Hamilton allegedly tried to abduct a 6-year-old girl. The girl's mother, Mandie Miller-Nash, was putting groceries away and told her daughter she could throw some boxes in the recycling bin out front. "The trash can is literally 10 feet [away] from my front door," Miller-Nash tells the Washington Post. "It can happen in the blink of an eye." Within less than a minute of walking outside, the girl's parents heard her screaming, then she ran back inside crying for help. The surveillance video had captured what allegedly took place: Deric McPherson, 33, allegedly grabbed her in a private area, then grabbed her arm and tried to drag her down the street, WLWT reports.

The girl managed to break away and run back into her house as McPherson continued walking. The girl's father, Ricky Nash, quickly got in his vehicle to chase the suspect down while on the phone with 911, and eventually cornered him. "I wanted to make sure that he didn't go down the street and attempt to take another kid," Nash tells Fox News. Police arrested McPherson there, and he's been charged with two counts of kidnapping, one count of gross sexual imposition and two counts of unlawful restraint. McPherson was also charged with rape in 2014 before the case was dismissed.