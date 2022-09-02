Rescuers Save Dog Who Fell Into Ravine

(Newser) – A deaf Australian shepherd is safe and sound thanks to hours of work from rescuers who managed to pull the dog from a ravine. As KGTV reports, 8-year-old Hobo lost his footing while on a walk with his owner near their Sorrento Valley home and tumbled about 100 feet in a ravine with extremely dense brush. Five rescuers from the San Diego Humane Society turned up, and they had to rappel into the ravine, cut Hobo (who has arthritis) free from the brush, and then hoist him to safety in a four-hour operation.

"It was a miracle," owner Julia Plant tells KGTV. Says rescue member Lt. Clint Ganus: "All my team members had big smiles on their faces. Seeing that reminds me, you know, why I come back and do what I do every single day." (Read more dogs stories.)