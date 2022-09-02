Biden: I Don't View Trump Supporters as Threat to US

(Newser) – President Biden on Friday sought to clarify the withering criticism he leveled against "MAGA Republicans" and former President Trump in a prime-time speech Thursday. Over and over in his speech, Biden referred to them as "extremists," which prompted Steve Doocy of Fox News to ask him Friday if he considered all Trump supporters to be a threat to the country. The answer was no:

"You keep trying to make that case. I don't consider any Trump supporters a threat to the country," Biden said. "I do think anyone who calls for the use of violence, refuses to acknowledge an election ... changing the way you count votes, that is a threat to democracy." Elaborating: “People voted for Donald Trump and support him now, they weren’t voting for attacking the Capitol," he said, per the Hill. "They weren’t voting for overruling an election. They were voting for a philosophy he put forward."