Police Say They Have Leads in Kidnapping of Jogger

(Newser) – Police said they're receiving tips in the abduction of a 34-year-old Memphis woman who was apparently forced into an SUV while on an early morning jog. Eliza Fletcher was seized on the University of Memphis campus just before 4:30am Friday, per the Commercial Appeal, and reported missing at 7am. Police said there was a brief struggle before what appeared to be a dark-colored GMC Terrain drove off with Fletcher inside. Investigators are following all leads in their search, police said. The effort now involves the FBI and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which tweeted grainy photos of the SUV and of Fletcher just before she was taken.

Fletcher is a junior kindergarten teacher at the private, all-girls St. Mary's Episcopal School, per CBS News. "She knows each student individually and does whatever she can to excite them for learning," the school wrote last year on Facebook. "You will always find her celebrating big and small successes in the classroom." She's a married mother of two sons. "She and her husband, Ritchie, are both very active and great leaders in our congregation," her pastor said, per the Commercial Appeal. Congregants gathered Friday at Second Presbyterian Church to pray with the family. "Someday we’ll eliminate this kind of tragedy," said the pastor, George Robertson. Fletcher's family has offered a $50,000 reward for information through Crimestoppers. The city's website counts at least 100 crimes classified as kidnappings so far this year in Memphis. (Read more kidnapping stories.)