Britney Spears' Feud With Her Sons Gets Worse

(Newser) – Britney Spears' feud with her kids has escalated: After her 15-year-old son with Kevin Federline, Jayden James, gave an interview to a British tabloid, Spears went on a long rant against the teen in a since-deleted social media post. Jayden had expressed concern for his mother's health and said he hopes she gets better, a claim Spears scoffed at in her response, according to TMZ. In the voice memo posted to Instagram, she wondered aloud whether Jayden's true concern is that he'll no longer get money from her once he turns 18, Vulture reports. She claims to be paying Federline $40,000 a month in child support.

She also says she never felt either of her sons made an effort to have a good relationship with her, accusing them of ignoring her during visits and leaving early, and she says she felt they only appreciated her if she gave them gifts. Jayden also defended his grandparents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, whom Britney has long railed against, and in her response, Spears said, "You were just like my other family. You secretly loved looking at me as if something was wrong with me. I didn't need a family hiding s--- in houses and whispering s--- behind my back feeling subconsciously guilty because I paid for every f---ing thing in both homes—I needed unconditional love and support."