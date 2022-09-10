10 Best, Worst Places to Retire

(Newser) – Those looking to relocate in retirement have a host of factors to consider, including affordability, health care, activities, and overall quality of life. In a new ranking, WalletHub assessed all of the above to rank 182 metro areas in the US. Here are the top and bottom 10:

Charleston, South Carolina, overall score of 58.97 Orlando, Florida, 58.23 Cincinnati, Ohio, 57.88 Miami, 57.37 Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 57.21 San Francisco, 56.81 Scottsdale, Arizona, 56.69 Wilmington, Delaware, 56.62 Tampa, Florida, 56.32 Salt Lake City, Utah, 56.07

And here are the bottom 10 finishers:

Lubbock, Texas, 39.71 Wichita, Kansas, 39.49 Baltimore, 39.31 Vancouver, Washington, 39.18 Detroit, 38.70 Stockton, California, 38.21 Rancho Cucamonga, California, 38.10 San Bernardino, California, 37.81 Newark, New Jersey, 37.66 Bridgeport, Connecticut, 37.21

