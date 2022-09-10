10 Best, Worst Places to Retire

(Newser)
Those looking to relocate in retirement have a host of factors to consider, including affordability, health care, activities, and overall quality of life. In a new ranking, WalletHub assessed all of the above to rank 182 metro areas in the US. Here are the top and bottom 10:
- Charleston, South Carolina, overall score of 58.97
- Orlando, Florida, 58.23
- Cincinnati, Ohio, 57.88
- Miami, 57.37
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 57.21
- San Francisco, 56.81
- Scottsdale, Arizona, 56.69
- Wilmington, Delaware, 56.62
- Tampa, Florida, 56.32
- Salt Lake City, Utah, 56.07
And here are the bottom 10 finishers:
- Lubbock, Texas, 39.71
- Wichita, Kansas, 39.49
- Baltimore, 39.31
- Vancouver, Washington, 39.18
- Detroit, 38.70
- Stockton, California, 38.21
- Rancho Cucamonga, California, 38.10
- San Bernardino, California, 37.81
- Newark, New Jersey, 37.66
- Bridgeport, Connecticut, 37.21
