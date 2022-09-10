US /
lists

10 Best, Worst Places to Retire

Charleston, SC, ranks first in WalletHub list
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 10, 2022 10:48 AM CDT
10 Best, Worst Places to Retire
Charleston, SC.   (Getty / Susanne Neumann)

(Newser) – Those looking to relocate in retirement have a host of factors to consider, including affordability, health care, activities, and overall quality of life. In a new ranking, WalletHub assessed all of the above to rank 182 metro areas in the US. Here are the top and bottom 10:

  1. Charleston, South Carolina, overall score of 58.97
  2. Orlando, Florida, 58.23
  3. Cincinnati, Ohio, 57.88
  4. Miami, 57.37
  5. Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 57.21
  6. San Francisco, 56.81
  7. Scottsdale, Arizona, 56.69
  8. Wilmington, Delaware, 56.62
  9. Tampa, Florida, 56.32
  10. Salt Lake City, Utah, 56.07

And here are the bottom 10 finishers:

  1. Lubbock, Texas, 39.71
  2. Wichita, Kansas, 39.49
  3. Baltimore, 39.31
  4. Vancouver, Washington, 39.18
  5. Detroit, 38.70
  6. Stockton, California, 38.21
  7. Rancho Cucamonga, California, 38.10
  8. San Bernardino, California, 37.81
  9. Newark, New Jersey, 37.66
  10. Bridgeport, Connecticut, 37.21
See the full rankings. (Or check out other lists.)

,

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X