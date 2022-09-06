DA: Eliza Fletcher's Murder 'Isolated Attack by a Stranger'

(Newser) – A body found in Memphis, Tennessee Monday was identified Tuesday as that of kidnapped teacher Eliza Fletcher—and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy addressed what he called "baseless" rumors about the case. Fletcher's family has "been fully cooperative throughout the entire process, and in contrast to whatever baseless speculation you might've seen, we have no reason to think this was anything other than an isolated attack by a stranger," the DA said, per Newsweek. Fletcher, a junior kindergarten teacher, was the granddaughter of late billionaire businessman Joseph Orgill III but she didn't work for the family business, the BBC reports.

Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother of two, was abducted while jogging early Friday morning. Cleotha Abston was charged with her kidnapping Saturday and charges including first-degree murder have now been added, Fox reports. The 38-year-old suspect was released from state prison in November 2020 after serving more than 20 years for kidnapping an attorney. "Any kind of violence, of course, is unacceptable, but repeat violent offenders deserve a particularly strong response," said Mulroy, who did not comment on a motive. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he hopes "whoever is guilty of this heinous crime, and any such crime. is removed from society and punished to the fullest extent of the law."

Police say the body was found in tall grass behind a vacant duplex around 7.5 miles from the site where surveillance cameras recorded a man forcing Fletcher into a vehicle. Investigators searching the area later found a trash bag containing "purple lululemon running shorts that were consistent with the ones Eliza Fletcher was last seen wearing," according to an affidavit. Memphis Police Department Chief Cerelyn Davis said Tuesday that is too early to determine the place and method of Fletcher's death, CNN reports. Davis said investigators "have not gotten very much information" from Abston and there is a possibility that others could be charged in the case, reports the Commercial Appeal.