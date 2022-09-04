Eliza Fletcher Still Missing, but an Arrest Is Made

(Newser) – Eliza Fletcher, the 34-year-old teacher who was forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus just before 4:30am Friday, remains missing, but an arrest has been made in the case. Memphis Police tweeted late Saturday afternoon that they had located a vehicle of interest and detained a man who was in it. Early Sunday, they tweeted that man has been officially charged in the case. "At this point in the investigation, Cleotha Abston, 38, has been charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Tampering with Evidence," police wrote. "Eliza Fletcher has not been located at this time."

George Robertson, the senior pastor of the Presbyterian church Fletcher attended with her husband and two sons, told the Commercial Appeal, "We're not pollyannaish. But we are praying for mercy and I think that's the prayer, the prayer is mostly for mercy. We're just praying for mercy." NBC News reports Fletcher's family is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to her safe return.