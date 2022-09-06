Young Hiker Dies Amid Staggering Arizona Heat

(Newser) – The typical temperature at Phoenix's international airport on Sept. 5 is 103. The actual temp there yesterday hit 109, and that heat proved deadly on a trail some 30 miles to the north in Cave Creek. NBC News reports the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office fielded a call just before 1:30pm Monday about possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead Mountain. Six hikers had run out of water and were "suffering from heat emergencies," say emergency responders.

AZ Central reports they had gotten lost in the process and were rescued using an MCSO helicopter. One of the hikers, a man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, reportedly of heat stroke. "It is important to plan your hike, hike the plan, bring plenty of water, and know how to identify heat exhaustion," the Scottsdale Fire Department warned, especially as excessive heat is expected through Wednesday. Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio tells Fox 10 hikers need to set out "super early" and should turn around and begin the return hike once their water is half gone. The station reports these hikers reportedly used up all their water halfway through their hike.