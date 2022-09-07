Putin: 'It Wasn't Us Who Started the Military Action'

(Newser) – Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until reaching its goals and mocked Western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main goal behind sending troops into Ukraine was protecting civilians in the east of that country after eight years of fighting. Here are 6 of his most bombastic lines, as reported by the AP and the Wall Street Journal.

"It wasn't us who started the military action, we are trying to put an end to it," Putin said, reaffirming his argument that he sent troops to protect Moscow-backed separatist regions in Ukraine, which have fought Ukrainian forces in the conflict that erupted in 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea.

Putin said, reaffirming his argument that he sent troops to protect Moscow-backed separatist regions in Ukraine, which have fought Ukrainian forces in the conflict that erupted in 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea. "All our action has been aimed at helping people living in the Donbas," he said. "It's our duty and we will fulfill it until the end."