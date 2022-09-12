Here's Where Elizabeth's Royal Corgis Will Live

(Newser) – It's been a common question in the media since the death of Queen Elizabeth II: Where will her beloved royal pups live now? Last week, a royal biographer told Newsweek they'd most likely go to her son, Prince Andrew, because some of them were gifts to his mother from him. On Sunday, a source confirmed to CNN that, indeed, the Duke and Duchess of York—aka Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah—will adopt the queen's two Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy. Though they divorced in 1996, both members of the former couple still live at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate, and Sarah continued to be friendly with the queen and to walk the dogs, whom they bonded over, around the estate.

In addition to the two corgis—a breed beloved by Elizabeth since she was a child and her father owned one—the queen had a "dorgi" (a dachshund-corgi mix) named Candy and a cocker spaniel named Lissy when she died, and it's not yet clear with whom they will live. As the Washington Post reported last week, the queen owned more than 30 corgis during her lifetime, and was often accompanied by them during her royal duties; she also ran a breeding program for decades, but wound that down after raising and training 14 generations of dogs. Dogs "were her first love and they will be her last," the royal biographer predicted before Elizabeth's death. (Read more Queen Elizabeth II stories.)