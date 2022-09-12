Britney Spears Has Another Message for Her Sons

(Newser) – The war of the words between Britney Spears and her teenage sons continues, with the singer on Saturday issuing an ultimatum of sorts to Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline. "I'm afraid to inform you guys, I'm not willing to see you until I feel valued," Spears said in a series of audio posts on Instagram cited by Fox News and BuzzFeed, among other outlets. "I was desperate to see you guys, and I wanted to see you guys so bad, but honestly I should have valued myself way more and told you guys when I was available," she said. "I gave you guys so much attention, it was pathetic."

She also said of her sons, however, that "since they've been gone, I've honestly felt like a huge part of me has died … Like literally I have no purpose anymore." She said that they'd blocked her, and added, "They were my joy, they were my everything. I looked forward to seeing them—that was what I lived for. And then all of a sudden, they were gone ….And I was like, ‘Did my heart just stop beating?’ And honestly—I don't understand how it's so easy for them just to cut me off like that?" (Read more Britney Spears stories.)