This Might Be the Opposite of 'Quiet Quitting'

(Newser) – This year's buzzword about the workplace is "quiet quitting"—generally described as workers deciding to do the bare minimum for their employers. But the CBC and Sidekick explore a trend that's close to the polar opposite in terms of work ethic. It involves people working two jobs, often full-time and often without either boss knowing. The trick, obviously, is being able to work from home. Details:

A name: Adherents refer to the extra-job lifestyle as "overemployed." A website of that name is the main forum, and there's also a vibrant Reddit thread about it.