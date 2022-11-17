Another Capitol Rioter Is Convicted

The Air Force veteran seen carrying zip-tie handcuffs on the Senate floor during the Capitol riot faces prison time after being found guilty of numerous charges. Texas' Larry Rendall Brock Jr., convicted Wednesday of the felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding as well as five misdemeanor charges including entering the floor of Congress and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, faces up to 20 years in prison for the felony charge, "though federal guidelines will likely lead to a far lower sentence," per CNN. Prosecutors initially said the retired lieutenant colonel from Grapevine had planned to take hostages and perhaps try to kill members of Congress.

They cited Facebook posts prior to Jan. 6 in which the 55-year-old claimed "our second American Revolution" is coming and "fire and blood will be needed" as "the battle isn't winnable democratically," per CBS News and the Washington Post. Though he'd written on social media that "I prefer insurrection," and entered the building wearing body armor and a helmet, his lawyer said he was unaware of any violence and would have left if informed. Brock, who'd found the zip-cuffs inside the building, also claimed he was only holding them until he could hand them to an officer.

At Thursday's conclusion of a three-day bench trial, Judge John D. Bates noted Brock had come rather close to then-Vice President Mike Pence, having unsuccessfully used a set of keys to try to open a door off the Senate chamber through which Pence had fled 21 minutes earlier. Bates said it was "unfathomable that Mr. Brock believed he was authorized" to be inside the building as he was clearly "part of a mob," per the Post. He noted Brock at one point tried to stop protesters from attacking police. "But he didn't leave." Brock ultimately spent 37 minutes inside the Capitol, at points searching through papers on senators' desks, per CBS. He is to be sentenced Feb. 14. (Read more Capitol attack stories.)