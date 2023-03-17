They say everyone's Irish on St. Patrick's Day, but you'll see more green bagels and beer in some US cities than in others. LawnStarter looked at 200 of the largest cities in America, using publicly available data to rank which ones are the "most Irish." The site looked at 10 metrics in four categories: community, which includes how much of a city's population is actually Irish; organizations, which looks at both local and state Irish groups; food and drink (e.g., fish and chips sellers, as well as Irish pubs and restaurants); and cultural enrichment, which includes everything from Irish dance schools and landmarks to St. Patty's Day events. New York City wins top Irish honors, followed by Chicago. On the flip side, if you're more "Erin no bragh" than "Erin go bragh," you may want to spend Friday in Hialeah, Florida, which takes the bottom slot on LawnStarter's list. Here, the top 10:



New York (No. 1 in "Community," "Food & Drink," and "Organizations" categories) Chicago (No. 1 in "Cultural Enrichment" category) Boston Philadelphia San Francisco Pittsburgh Denver San Diego Seattle Omaha, Nebraska