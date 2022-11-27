Here Are the 20 Most Beautiful Skylines in America

Thrillist offers its take on the nation's skyscraper-dotted scenes
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 27, 2022 6:42 AM CST
The skyline of St. Louis, Missouri.   (Getty Images/f11photo)

Whether you're gazing upon famous landmarks like the Empire State Building and St. Louis' Gateway Arch, or a Minneapolis scene straight out of Fargo, America's skylines offer eye candy that are a testament to the architects and builders who've erected our nation's most notable buildings. Thrillist looks at cities with high-rises, monuments, and other super-tall structures across the US that repeatedly take viewers' breath away when seen from afar, with some well-known entries and perhaps some surprises:

  • Atlanta
  • Boston
  • Chicago
  • Cincinnati
  • Dallas
  • Honolulu
  • Houston
  • Las Vegas
  • Los Angeles
  • Miami
  • Minneapolis
  • Nashville
  • New York
  • Philadelphia
  • Pittsburgh
  • San Diego
  • San Francisco
  • Seattle
  • St. Louis
  • Washington, DC
Check out Thrillist's list here to read more about each city's unique architectural gems. (Read more US cities stories.)

