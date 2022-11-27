Irish Court to Elon Musk: No, You Can't Fire This Exec

It's another sign of the chaos at Twitter: A company executive in Ireland has won a court injunction that prevents Elon Musk from firing her. The odd case involves Sinead McSweeney, Twitter's global VP for public policy, reports Politico. McSweeney says she didn't respond to Musk's ultimatum earlier this month demanding that employees who want to stay commit to long hours and "high intensity." McSweeney, however, says she never explicitly resigned but has nevertheless been locked out of her Twitter's IT systems, reports the Irish Examiner.

On Friday, an Irish court granted a temporary injunction that prevents the company from firing her, as she and Twitter's lawyers attempt to straighten things out. The Verge notes that the confusion calls to mind the case of Robin Wheeler, the company's former head of ad sales. Wheeler resigned, only to be convinced by Musk to return—and only to get fired anyway. (Read more Twitter stories.)