Twitter Closes Offices as Hundreds Reject Ultimatum

Elon Musk's ultimatum for Twitter employees to pledge to be "extremely hardcore" was rejected by many workers—perhaps more than the company's new owner bargained for. The Verge reports that according to internal Slack messages and tweets from departing employees, hundreds of employees chose not to respond before Musk's 5pm Eastern deadline Thursday, meaning it was their last day at work and they will receive three months of severance pay. Sources tell the Verge that several "critical" teams at Twitter are now completely gone or almost gone, and they believe the platform might start breaking down soon. "It will be extremely hard for Twitter to recover from here, no matter how hardcore the people who remain try to be," one employee says. More:

. Twitter employees were told Thursday that the company's office buildings would be closed until Monday and badge access would be suspended, the BBC reports. Sources tell Reuters that security staff started kicking employees out of one office Thursday evening. "Taking exit option, I'm free!" Reuters reports that in a poll of 180 verified Twitter employees on workplace app Blind, 42% chose "Taking exit option, I'm free!" Around 25% of respondents said they were staying reluctantly and 7% chose "clicked yes to stay, I'm hardcore."