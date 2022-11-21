If you've been mulling a relocation, there's a sunny spot in Italy that beckons, with big bucks to sweeten the pot. Per CNN, the town of Presicce, located in the country's southern Puglia region, is offering interested parties around $30,000 to scoop up an empty residence, renovate it, and become a local. Homes that qualify for the promotion (all built before 1991) go for about $500 per 10 square feet—meaning buyers can purchase a 540-square-foot home that needs some TLC for a little more than $25,000.

The reason for the promotion: Authorities hope that luring more folks into the area will help offset its issues with depopulation. The town's mayor says that 150 locals died last year, but only five dozen babies were born, illustrating "the unsustainable disbalance in the age pyramid," per TheMayor.eu. "It is a pity witnessing how our old districts full of history, wonderful architecture, and art are slowly emptying," a local councilor tells CNN. Time Out notes that the town is also paying residents $1,000 or so for every newborn.

The picturesque town—which has earned the nickname "City of Green Gold" for its lush olive groves—has the funds to make such an offer thanks to its 2019 merger with the town of Acquarica, which brought its population up to about 9,000. Only about half of the inhabitants have taken up residence in the older part of the community, however. Details for the offer are still being hammered out, but when they are, applications will be available on the town hall's website. (Read more Italy stories.)