A 'Gutted' Adele Postpones Las Vegas Residency

(Newser) – Adele's Las Vegas residency was set to begin Friday. Instead, it's been postponed. While her team "tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, ... we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," the singer said in an emotional video posted to Instagram Thursday. She said "half my crew, half my team" has COVID, making it "impossible" to move forward. The show simply isn't ready, she said, per CNN, apologizing multiple times.

story continues below

She specifically apologized for the last-minute notice, explaining, "We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out, and we've run out of time." She said she was "embarrassed" at the way everything had played out, and apologized to those who had already traveled to Las Vegas. "I'm gutted," she said. All the shows, set to take place at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, will be rescheduled. Caesars issued a statement saying it supports Adele's decision, People reports. They are refunding hotel costs for people who reserved rooms for the shows, including people already in town for this weekend's now-canceled shows. (Read more Adele stories.)