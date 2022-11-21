Indonesia Knows Quakes, but Even the Capital Felt This One

An earthquake shook Indonesia’s main island of Java on Monday, killing at least 46 people, damaging dozens of buildings, and—in a rarity—sending residents into the streets of the capital of Jakarta for safety. The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.6 quake was centered in the Cianjur region in West Java province at a depth of 6.2 miles, per the AP. The Cianjur regional hospital reports 46 dead and about 700 people injured, said National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Suharyanto. "Many were hurt because they were hit by collapsed buildings."

Several landslides were reported around Cianjur, and dozens of buildings were damaged, including an Islamic boarding school, a hospital, and other public facilities. Elsewhere, the quake was felt strongly in the greater Jakarta area. High rises in the capital swayed, and office workers were evacuated. “The quake felt so strong," said Vidi Primadhania, an employee in South Jakarta. "My colleagues and I decided to get out of our office on the ninth floor using the emergency stairs." Earthquakes occur frequently across the sprawling archipelago nation, but it is uncommon for them to be felt in Jakarta.

The country of more than 270 million people is frequently struck by quakes, volcanic eruptions, and tsunamis because of its location on the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. In February, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 25 people in West Sumatra province. In January 2021, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed more than 100 people in West Sulawesi province. A powerful Indian Ocean quake and tsunami in 2004 killed nearly 230,000 people in a dozen countries, most of them in Indonesia.