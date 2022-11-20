Wakanda Swamps Newcomers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever extended its box office reign in its second week of release with $67 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, while She Said, about the journalistic investigation of Harvey Weinstein, struggled in wide release. After its $180 million launch, Ryan Coogler's Black Panther sequel slid 63% in its second frame, the AP reports. On its way to more than $1.3 billion in ticket sales, the original Black Panther held unusually well, dipping only 44.7% in its second weekend in 2018. But most recent Marvel releases have seen similar or slightly worse declines. Thor: Love and Thunder, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Black Widow all declined 68% on their second weekend.

Wakanda Forever stars Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Tenoch Huerta. It has amassed $546 million globally and should continue to drive sales over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The week's top new release was The Menu, the Searchlight Pictures high-cuisine satire starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes. The Menu grossed $9 million in 3,100 venues. With a 90% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the well-reviewed R-rated thriller is outdrawing most edgier arthouse fare. Universal's She Said flopped with $2.3 million in 2,022 theaters. The film, starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, served as Hollywood's own big-screen treatment of movie mogul Weinstein's downfall. Critics called She Said a riveting newspaper thriller, and audiences gave it an "A" CinemaScore.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

