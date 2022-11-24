Stolen Car Triggers Fatal Pileup in Chicago

A car speeding the wrong way down a Chicago street smashed into numerous vehicles at an intersection on Wednesday, bursting into flames and leaving the two occupants dead inside. Outside, there was chaos with several people injured across seven vehicles, including children. "This is a really bad crash," said Chicago Fire rep Larry Langford, per WLS. "I've seen many, many—and this is among the worst." Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said the black Dodge Charger, stolen form the Chicago suburb of Markham earlier in the day, was traveling northbound in a southbound lane of a road on the South Side at a "very high rate of speed" when it set off the chain-reaction crash around 5pm.

The crash killed the two occupants of the Charger, where a "long-rifle type of firearm" was found, Brown said. Police initially said 16 people were injured. On Thursday, however, police clarified that eight people—three men, three women, a 15-year-old girl, and a 10-year-old boy—were taken to hospitals, listed in fair to good condition. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the scene made her "heart sick," per NBC News. "If people don’t have respect for themselves or others…we're going to have more tragedies," she added, urging drivers to "take your foot off the gas." The occupants of the Charger have not been publicly identified. Police say they're investigating how fast the vehicle was traveling, helped by traffic cameras. (Read more Chicago stories.)