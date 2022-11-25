Missing Cruise Passenger Turns Up Alive in Gulf Next Day

A man was drinking with his sister at a bar aboard Carnival's Valor cruise ship following its departure from New Orleans on Wednesday when he stepped away to use the bathroom around 11pm. He never returned. His sister reported his disappearance to crew members around noon Thursday, some 13 hours after she'd last seen him. For more than three hours, crew members search the ship for the missing man, to no avail. That's when they assumed the worst. If the man wasn't on the ship, he must have fallen off. What happened next has been dubbed a "Thanksgiving miracle," per CNN.

Alerted to the disappearance around 2:30pm, the Coast Guard "launched all available resources," including a New Orleans-based helicopter and planes from Florida and Alabama, to search more than 200 miles across the Gulf of Mexico, Lt. Seth Gross, a search and rescue coordinator, tells CNN. The odds weren't good. Around 8:30pm, however, a report emerged that individuals aboard bulk carrier CRINIS had spotted something floating in the ocean some 20 miles south of the southwesternmost tip of the Mississippi River Delta. It was the missing man, per WGNO. The 28-year-old was not only alive but, amazingly, responsive, despite being in the water for as long as 21 hours.

That would be "the absolute longest that I've heard about—and just one of those Thanksgiving miracles," says Gross. "It kind of blows the norm, the normalcy, out of the water here, and really just shows the will to live is something that you need to account for in every search-and-rescue case." The man was brought aboard the helicopter and transported to a hospital. His current condition is unknown. In a statement, Carnival Cruise Lines expressed its appreciation for "the efforts of all, most especially the US Coast Guard and the mariner who spotted the guest in the water," per WFLA. Valor, which had made a U-turn during the search, continued on to Cozumel, Mexico. (Read more rescue stories.)