Country Singer, 37, Dies in His Sleep on Wedding Night

Country music singer Jake Flint got married Saturday on what was arguably the greatest day of his life. It was also the last. The 37-year-old Oklahoma native simply didn't wake up Sunday. "I don't understand," his bride and widow Brenda Wilson wrote on Facebook, where she shared a video of the couple dancing while taking wedding photos, per People. "People aren't meant to feel this much pain," she wrote in another post. "We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in."

Another video shows Flint serenading his bride. Publicist Clif Doyal confirmed the 37-year-old, "an ambassador of the Oklahoma Red Dirt music scene," died only hours later. The cause of death is not yet determined. "He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy" and "he was loved by everybody," Doyal said, per the Oklahoman. "I don't think I've ever experienced such a shocking set of circumstances with losing someone and how cruel this is for Brenda," added Brenda Cline, Flint's former manager and friend. "To become a bride and a widow in just a few hours is unfathomable."

Cline said she'd "never met a new artist that was so loved and had so many fans." Flint was "the funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career." He released three albums: Live and Not OK at Cain's Ballroom in 2018, Jake Flint in 2020, and Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge in 2021. He played "at venues all over Oklahoma, Texas and surrounding states," per the Oklahoman. He was to return to touring on Friday, per People. "With his infectious smile and disarming sense of humor, he was loved by many, and I believe that, along with his music, will be his lasting legacy," Doyal said, per Page Six. (Read more sudden death stories.)