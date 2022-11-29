10K Sippy Cups Recalled Over Risk of Lead Poisoning

Green Sprouts says in the future, lead will not be used as a soldering material
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 29, 2022 2:45 AM CST
10K Sippy Cups Recalled Over Lead Poisoning Risk
Recalled sippy cups.   (CPSC)

About 10,500 toddler sippy cups have been recalled due to a risk of lead poisoning. Green Sprouts says its 6-ounce Stainless Steel Sippy Cup, Sip & Straw Cup, and 8-ounce Stainless Steel Straw Bottle are affected by the recall, NPR reports. The bottom of the base can break off on those products, exposing a solder dot containing lead, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission has received seven reports of just that happening. No reports of harm have come in, however. Lead is a toxic metal, dangerous to all ages but especially children, and especially if ingested, the Washington Post reports.

"Testing of this component was omitted by the CPSC-approved third party lab because this part of the product is inaccessible under normal use," the company says in a statement. "As we approach the redesign of these products, whose benefits for keeping drinks cold safely have made them a popular choice for parents, we will ensure that lead is not used as a soldering material." The CPSC says anyone who owns an affected product should contact Green Sprouts for a refund; see full information on the recall here. Last week, Bentex recalled children's Disney-themed clothing sets due to lead used in the textile ink. Info on that recall is here. (Read more product recall stories.)

