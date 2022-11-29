USA-Iran Match Is Huge, and Not Only Over Soccer

Teams USA and Iran play each other Tuesday in the World Cup, and the stakes are big for both teams on and off the field. The game begins at 2pm Eastern.

The soccer: The Americans must win if they want to advance to the next round. Iran will likely be able to move on with only a draw, per ESPN, which could lead to more conservative play from the team. Failure to advance for the US team would be a devastating blow, considering USA also failed to do so at the last World Cup. "We said this team is going to be judged on what we do at the World Cup," American coach Gregg Berhalter said Monday, per NPR. "So that's fine. We'll deal with it. We're focused on winning tomorrow."