Jennifer Lopez: Here's How Ben Signed Emails When We Reconnected

The first time Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged, of course, did not end nearly as well as the second time did. Now, finally, married a couple decades after Affleck popped the question originally, Lopez is reflecting on that first time and its unhappy ending. "It was so painful after we broke up,” the 53-year-old tells Apple Music 1 host Zane Lowe in an interview cited by Page Six and E!, among other outlets. “Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die. ... It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right."

But, finally, she and Ben got it right their second time around, she says, which proves that "you can get a second chance if you do the work and you don't give up." She also revealed that when they first reconnected, Affleck signed his emails to her with "not going anywhere," and that he then had the same three words engraved on her engagement ring. They're also the title of one of her new songs: On Friday, Lopez announced she's releasing a new album, This Is Me ... Now. The title, of course, is a callback to This Is Me ... Then, the 2002 album that was released the same month Affleck and Lopez got engaged the first time. "Now I think what the message of [the album] is—if you have, like me at times, lost hope, almost given up, don’t," she says. (Read more Jennifer Lopez stories.)