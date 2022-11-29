Apple Music Reveals No. 1 Song of the Year

'Stay' by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber tops the list
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 29, 2022 11:16 AM CST

"Stay," the smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, topped Apple Music's global songs chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes. Some details, per the AP:

  • "Stay," which stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks this summer, was No. 1 on Apple Music's top 100 global songs chart, staying on top for 51 days straight.
  • Elton John and Dua Lipa's "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" was No. 1 on the streamer's Shazam chart.
  • "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the movie musical Encanto was the song with the most-read lyrics in 2022 on the platform.

  • Joining "Stay" at the very top of the global songs list were "As It Was" by Harry Styles; "Wait for U" by Future, featuring Drake and Tems; "Super Gremlin" by Kodak Black; "Easy on Me" by Adele; and "Heat Wave" by Glass Animals.
  • Hip-hop continued to lead the different genres on the global top 100 with 32 songs, followed by pop with 23 songs and R&B/soul in third place with 11 songs.
  • The data shows the growing presence of non-English-language tunes, with African songs on the rise on the Shazam chart as well as the global daily 100, while Japanese-language songs made big gains on the most-read lyrics chart.
  • Twenty-one non-English songs were in the global top 100, more than double the number of songs last year. Fifty-five Latin songs reached the global daily top 100 in 2022—up 22% from 2021. In 2022, six of the 50 J-pop songs to reach the chart placed in the top 10; last year none were in the top 10.
(Read more best of 2022 stories.)

