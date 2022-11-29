"Stay," the smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, topped Apple Music's global songs chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes. Some details, per the AP:

"Stay," which stayed atop the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks this summer, was No. 1 on Apple Music's top 100 global songs chart, staying on top for 51 days straight.

Elton John and Dua Lipa's "Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" was No. 1 on the streamer's Shazam chart.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" from the movie musical Encanto was the song with the most-read lyrics in 2022 on the platform.