Kim Kardashian, Ye Reach Divorce Settlement

Kim Kardashian and Ye have reached a settlement in their divorce, averting a trial that had been set for next month, court documents filed Tuesday showed. The former couple and their attorneys filed documents asking for a judge's approval of terms they have agreed on, including $200,000 per month child support payments from Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to Kardashian, the AP reports. The two will have joint custody, and neither will pay the other spousal support, according to the documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The judge declared the two legally single at Kardashian's request in March, ending their eight-year marriage, but issues of property and custody remained that were to be worked out in a trial starting Dec. 14. The two have four children whose ages range from 3 to 9 years old. Kardashian and Ye will equally split the expenses for the kids' private security and private school, including college, according to the settlement proposal. They will also each pay their own debts, the settlement said. The two had a pre-nuptial agreement and kept their property largely separate.