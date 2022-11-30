It's not clear if FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has a legal team or anyone else advising him to stay tight-lipped after the collapse of his crytocurrency exchange, costing him his entire fortune—but if he does, he's ignoring that advice. As part of what critics are calling a "PR blitz" to "recraft his narrative," Bankman-Fried has been chatting with various outlets on a variety of topics, from FTX filing for bankruptcy and how much he's now worth, to salacious rumors about the sexual relationships of FTX execs living with him in the Bahamas. Here, a roundup of some of the conversations Bankman-Fried has been having:

Speaking with Axios on Monday evening, Bankman-Fried hinted at just how much of his $26.5 billion has vanished. "Am I allowed to say a negative number?" he said, before adding, "I mean, I have no idea. I don't know. I had $100,000 in my bank account last I checked." He says that everything to his name was "tied up in the company."