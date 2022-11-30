Prosecutors with the Justice Department were handed a big win Tuesday with the conviction of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes on sedition charges, but they're not the only ones celebrating a victory. "I am beyond happy," Tasha Adams, the far-right militia leader's estranged wife, tells Insider. "He has absolutely never had to face a consequence in his entire life." Adams, who shares six children with Rhodes, adds: "He's spent his life making others pay; this was past due for him." The outlet notes that Adams has previously talked about the fear she had of her husband, whom she married in 1994 after dating for three years.

She says that Rhodes was emotionally and physically abusive to the children, and that he "viciously pushed every psychological button after just the slightest request of him," per Insider. She adds that she breathed a sigh of relief when he was arrested earlier this year on the Jan. 6 charges. Now, "I am thrilled that he's finally facing justice," she says, though she warns that her spouse will likely try to seek a pardon from former President Trump if he is elected back to the Oval Office, per HuffPost.

She's not the only family member speaking out. The Daily Beast reports that, after Tuesday's verdict was read, Dakota Adams, the couple's 25-year-old son, took to Twitter to post a three-second YouTube clip from It's a Wonderful Life, in which the villainous Mr. Potter exclaims, "Happy new year to you ... in jail!" In a second tweet, Dakota added: "So much weight is off now." The BBC has a longer take on the ordeal of Rhodes' family, and how Dakota Adams helped them all escape from him in 2018. "Until I was an adult man, I lived absolutely under the thumb of an emotional terrorist," Adams says. The family's full story here. (Read more Stewart Rhodes stories.)